Frank de Boer sacked as Inter Milan manager

Inter Milan have sacked manager Frank de Boer after just 84 days and 14 games in charge.

The appointment of De Boer in the summer was heralded as a big coup for Internazionale, with the Dutch coach highly rated after spending six years and winning four league titles with Ajax.

But Inter’s start to the season has been disastrous, with the Nerazzurri winning just four of their opening 11 games in Serie A and finding themselves bottom of their Europa League group at the halfway stage.

Coach Stefano Vecchi will take control of their Europa League game against Southampton on Thursday.