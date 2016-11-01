Ghana Football: Dreams FC sign Richard Addai from Dunkwa United

Dreams FC have completed the signing of Dunkwa United prolific attacker Richard Addai ahead of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

The club confirmed the deal on Monday, but details regarding Addai's move wasn't disclosed by the Kweiman based side.

Addai's capture will be the club's second signing in just a week after former Hearts of Lions middleman Osman Muntaka joined the club on a two-year deal.

Addai scored 14 goals last season for the Dunkwa giants in the GN Bank Division One League.

He is expected to partner players such as Eric Gawu, Aaron Amoah and Godwin Horlali.

