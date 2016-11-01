Hearts of Oak: Yaw Preko reveals reasons for his resignation

Yaw Preko, the former assistant coach of Hearts of Oak has revealed that the hierarchy of the Phobians made conditions at the club unbearable for him.

He was assigned the coaching job at Hearts of Oak in an acting capacity after Sergio Traguil was demoted to the youth team of the club when it was three games to end last season.

However, Preko, tendered his resignation as assistant coach, last week Friday citing personal reasons, but in an interview, he has stated all the reasons that influenced his decision to part ways with his idol club.

'They don't respect, so I have tendered my resignation. When even Sergio Traguil, who said certain things about me, they said that when you are bathing a mad man takes off your cloth you shouldn't run after him.

"Also I was told that the least I can get is an assistant coach, that guy Thomas said that and they laughed over it in a meeting. You owe me four months how do you want me to survive,' he told Happy FM.

'You negotiate with a player without involving me- I once visited the secretariat and they were negotiating with a Division One player, but they told me to sit in the other room. It was after they finished with the player that they told me did I see the player they were speaking with and I replied I didn't.

Responding to this claims Mr Thomas Esso, a board and Strategic Committee Chairman of Hearts of Oak denied the claims made by Yaw Preko.

'Maybe Yaw Preko didn't understand me, I said at least he is the assistant coach of the club, meaning the worst he could get was an assistant coach and the best was the head coach. We even sat in a meetings to discuss a scenario he could end up becoming the head coach.

'We had better plans for Yaw Preko. I was shocked to hear that Yaw Preko said we have not been involving him in player negotiations. Some of the players were recommended by him and others were recommended by other people,' he told Happy FM.

