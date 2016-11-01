Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 11:25 CET

Hearts of Oak: Yaw Preko reveals reasons for his resignation

Yaw Preko, the former assistant coach of Hearts of Oak has revealed that the hierarchy of the Phobians made conditions at the club unbearable for him.

He was assigned the coaching job at Hearts of Oak in an acting capacity after Sergio Traguil was demoted to the youth team of the club when it was three games to end last season.

However, Preko, tendered his resignation as assistant coach, last week Friday citing personal reasons, but in an interview, he has stated all the reasons that influenced his decision to part ways with his idol club.

'They don't respect, so I have tendered my resignation. When even Sergio Traguil, who  said certain things about me, they said that when you are bathing a mad man takes off your cloth you shouldn't run after him.

"Also I was told that the least I can get is an assistant coach, that guy Thomas said that and they laughed over it in a meeting. You owe me four months how do you want me to survive,' he told Happy FM.

'You negotiate with a player without involving me- I once visited the secretariat and they were negotiating with a Division One player, but they told me to sit in the other room. It was after they finished with the player that they told me did I see the player they were speaking with and I replied I didn't.

Responding to this claims Mr Thomas Esso, a board and Strategic Committee Chairman of Hearts of Oak denied the claims made by Yaw Preko.

'Maybe Yaw Preko didn't understand me, I said at least he is the assistant coach of the club, meaning the worst he could get was an assistant coach and the best was the head coach. We even sat in a meetings to discuss a scenario he could end up becoming the head coach.

'We had better plans for Yaw Preko. I was shocked to hear that Yaw Preko said we have not been involving him in player negotiations. Some of the players were recommended by him and others were recommended by other people,' he told Happy FM.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

I live by the WORD's economy but not the WORLD's economy
By: Joseph Quame Knii Te
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img