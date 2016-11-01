Aston Villa star Stanley Collymore criticizes Andre Ayew's performance in Birmingham City draw



Ex-Aston Villa striker Stanley Collymore hit out at Jordan Ayew for his below-par performance for the side in the 1-1 stalemate at Birmingham City on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was from best despite providing an assist for Gary Gardner's opener at St Andrews over the weekend.

The Ghana international was replaced with Gabriel Agbonlahor in the 81st minute and former Aston Villa attacker Stanley Collymore was unimpressed with the performance of the Ghanaian and co.

"Will take a point but we were garbage [in the] second half," Collymore wrote on Twitter.

"Kodjia [and] Ayew [were] lightweight, Ross a passenger. Basic team possession [was] lacking," he added.

Villa will be without Ayew ahead of their Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday before the international break.

The Black Stars coach Avram Grant will be counting on him ahead of next month's World Cup qualifying game against Egypt in Alexandria.

