Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 11:25 CET

Aston Villa star Stanley Collymore criticizes Andre Ayew's performance in Birmingham City draw


Ex-Aston Villa striker Stanley Collymore hit out at Jordan Ayew for his below-par performance for the side in the 1-1 stalemate at Birmingham City on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was from best despite providing an assist for Gary Gardner's opener at St Andrews over the weekend.

The Ghana international was replaced with Gabriel Agbonlahor in the 81st minute and former Aston Villa attacker Stanley Collymore was unimpressed with the performance of the Ghanaian and co.

"Will take a point but we were garbage [in the] second half," Collymore wrote on Twitter.

"Kodjia [and] Ayew [were] lightweight, Ross a passenger. Basic team possession [was] lacking," he added.

Villa will be without Ayew ahead of their Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday before the international break.

The Black Stars coach Avram Grant will be counting on him ahead of next month's World Cup qualifying game against Egypt in Alexandria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The author of the Iliad is either Homer or, if not Homer, somebody else of the same name.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img