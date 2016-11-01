Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Aduana Stars midfielder Daniel Darkwah targets G6 crown with the club

Aduana Stars midfielder Daniel Darkwah is targeting the G6 mini-tournament with the club.

The Fire Club are among six Premier League clubs expected to participate in the prestigious off-season competition in Kumasi.

And the midfielder is hoping to win the crown with the 2009 Ghana Premier League champions.

'Everything is going on well, We have started preparation for the tournament (G6), 'he told Ghana Sports Newspaper

'I hope we win the competition, that is the target, you know we couldn't win the League last season and so we have to win this one to apiece our fans.'

