Kotoko likely to sign Ivorian midfielder Alexander Kouame Kouassi



Kotoko are reportedly closing in on a move for Ivorian midfielder Alexander Kouame Kouassi ahead of the new season.

The enforcer has been training with the side since the start of their pre-season.

Interim coach Michael Osei wants to be convinced about the qualities of the midfielder before taking a decision on his future.

Kouassi is a free agent after leaving Moroccan outfit Youssoufia Berrechid.

He could be the first signing for the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the new season.

