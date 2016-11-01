Kotoko likely to sign Ivorian midfielder Alexander Kouame Kouassi
Kotoko are reportedly closing in on a move for Ivorian midfielder Alexander Kouame Kouassi ahead of the new season.
The enforcer has been training with the side since the start of their pre-season.
Interim coach Michael Osei wants to be convinced about the qualities of the midfielder before taking a decision on his future.
Kouassi is a free agent after leaving Moroccan outfit Youssoufia Berrechid.
He could be the first signing for the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the new season.
