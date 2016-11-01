Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Bechem United ready to sell striker Abednego Tetteh to 'less serious' Hearts


Bechem United are ready to sell striker Abednego Tetteh despite the Phobians showing little interest in his services.

The capital-based side have tabled an official bid for the services of the talented attacker ahead of the new season.

Tetteh is facing the rap of the club after he lashed out at the officials for their poor player welfare.

'' It is true that Hearts has written to Bechem United over the release of Abednego Tetteh but they have shown less seriousness," club spokesman Kwaku Danso told Cape Coast-based ATL FM

"However, Bechem United is ready and willing to release him to Hearts and even any interested club that can meet the demands of Bechem United."

The striker scored 13 goals for the Hunters last season.

