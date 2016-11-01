Andre Ayew's injury return could force youngster Ashley Fletcher to seek Leeds United loan deal



The injury return of Andre Ayew could force Ashley Fletcher to join Leeds United on a loan deal deal at least in January.

The youngster has bee pushed further the perking order after the Ghana midfielder returned from injury to make substitute appearances for West Ham United in their last two games.

Leeds United are hoping to convince Fletcher, 19, to sign for the club as an opportunity for regular playing time diminishes due to the arrival of the Ghana vice-captain.

Ayew was signed for £20 million in the summer from Swansea City, yet was immediately sidelined through injury.

