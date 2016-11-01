Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
There is no way we can remove Dreams FC from the Ghana Premier League- Ernest Thompson

Legal committee chairman of the Ghana  Football Association Ernest Thompson says there is no way Tema Youth can get Dreams FC ejected from the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana FA is being forced by the Court of Arbitration for Sports to re-look the original protest case brought by Tema Youth against Dreams FC which was closed some months ago.

But Ernest Thompson is the view that it will be difficult kick out Dreams FC.

'The case from CAS introduced a feature of a whistle blower and unfortunately we do not have such a thing on our laws,' Ernest Thompson told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

'So we [Legal Committee] advised the GFA to punish the player and not the club.'

