Ghanaian striker David Opoku scores on injury return in Tripoli SC draw with Tadamon in Lebanon



Ghanaian striker David Opoku was on target for Tripoli SC in their 1-1 draw at home to Tadamon Sour in the Lebanese top-flight.

The former Ghana Under-23 attacker grabbed the equalizer for the side after Senegalee Lamine Fateh had put the visitors in front.

Opoku was returning to the side for the first time in two weeks after being sidelined with an injury.

Compatriots Peter Oduro Kwarteng and Kennedy Ashia were all in action for Tripoli SC who now occupies the 11th spot with just 5 points after 6 matches.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com