Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 11:25 CET

Ghanaian striker David Opoku scores on injury return in Tripoli SC draw with Tadamon in Lebanon


Ghanaian striker David Opoku was on target for Tripoli SC in their 1-1 draw at home to Tadamon Sour in the Lebanese top-flight.

The former Ghana Under-23 attacker grabbed the equalizer for the side after Senegalee Lamine Fateh had put the visitors in front.

Opoku was returning to the side for the first time in two weeks after being sidelined with an injury.

Compatriots Peter Oduro Kwarteng and Kennedy Ashia were all in action for Tripoli SC who now occupies the 11th spot with just 5 points after 6 matches.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

those who hear clearly are those who stop talking long enough to listen
By: Nana Nimo Appiah-Agy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img