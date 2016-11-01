Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Black Stars: K.P Boateng wants to play for Ghana again because he can’t ‘say no’ to 3rd World Cup

Kevin-Prince Boateng wants to pull on the Black Stars shirt again but insist he did nothing wrong during Ghana's disgraceful World Cup episode in Brazil.

Boateng was sent home from the 2014 World Cup on grounds  for  "vulgar verbal insults targeted at coach Kwesi Appiah" as Ghana's participation descended into a fuss and is still suspended indefinitely from the Black Stars.

But he is adamant he did nothing wrong and those charges were just made up. 'There were people who had a problem with me. I don't know for what reason. They had their reason but they made them up. I think it was not the right decision that they kicked me out.'

Kevin-Prince Boateng

