Hearts of Oak to sensationally reappoint Sergio Traquil as head coach of the first team

Hearts of Oak are considering reappointing Sergio Traquil as their head coach after demoting him to the junior team with just three games to end the season.

The Portuguese gaffer took over from highly liked Kenechi Yatsuhashi but was shown the door after just two months as head coach of the club.

According to a report on kickgh.com the Phobians are on the verge of giving the job to Traquil on the long term basis after the departure of Yaw Preko who has been tipped to link up with Kenechi Yatsuhashi.

