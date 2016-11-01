Kevin Prince Boateng claims he did nothing wrong at 2014 World Cup and wants Black Stars return

Kevin-Prince Boateng insists he did nothing wrong at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil and alleges he was persecuted by Ghana FA officials.

The Las Palmas was thrown out of Ghana's camp ahead of their final Group match against Portugal for throwing tantrums and using abusive language on then head coach Kwesi Appiah.

He has been handed an indefinite ban by the Ghana federation for his behaviour and his since shown no remorse.

''There were people who had a problem with me,'' he told CCTV Africa News.

''I don't know for what reason. They had their reason but they made them up. I think it was not the right decision that they kicked me out.''

Boateng has been in fine form in the Spanish La Liga where has scored four goals in eight league matches.

The 29-year-old despite his misbahaviour is not ruling out a return to the Black Stars but wants a perfect situation to re-join the team.

''It is for every player a big dream to play a World Cup. If there would be a chance to play a third World Cup I would not say no.

''There are not a lot of players who can say they played in three World Cups. But before this happens we have to have a lot of talks because I don't want to go back with a bad spirit. If I would go back, I want everything to be perfect so we can work perfect together.''

