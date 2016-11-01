Ghana midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah delighted with match-winner for Benevento against Spezia in Seria B



Ghana midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah was left thrilled with his match-winner for Benevento Calcio in their 1-0 win over Spezia in the Seria B over the weekend.

Chibsah, 23, scored the only goal of the match with six minutes left to play after connecting Amato Ciciretti's pass.

It was just the second goal by the Ghanaian which ended the Witches' four-game winless run.

"I barely touched the ball but if they award me with the goal I will be very happy,' Chibsah told Benevento TV.

"We were very focused in the beginning. We made some mistakes too but in the end we had all the three points. We are a very strong side. We should always think positive and work because hard work always pays in the end. The win makes me excited because it has been very long since we recorded one.

"The defeat in Trapani last week served as a lesson to us. During the week, we gave one hundred per cent seriousness at training and the coach chose the best to play the game against Spezia which we won. Congratulations to all the players for their efforts in the win," he added.

The Ghana international is on loan from Italian Seria A side Sassuolo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com