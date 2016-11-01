President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has expressed his profound gratitude to the press for their unflinching support to his outfit.

“Let me say a very big thank you to the media. You’ve always been friends to weightlifting,” Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah told the press at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, October 31, 2016.

“If we have been able to get this far then I am sure that it’s because of our media partners who have helped, projected, and positioned us in such a way that we can walk to corporate Ghana with confidence,” he added.

Three Ghanaian athletes; Christian Amoah, Richmond Osarfo and Forrester Osei competed at the IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Penang, Malaysia last week where Ghana won four medals (2 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze).

But the President of the Federation (Ben Nunoo Mensah) acknowledged that his outfit would have sent six athletes to the competition, but their financial purse was too light hence the decision to take three athletes instead.

Christian Amoah who competed in the (85) Kg youth category won Gold whiles UK based Ghanaian Forrester Osei also grabbed Gold in the (94) Kg seniors category.

However, Richmond Osarfo who competed in a double event won Bronze in the (94) Kg youth category as well as Silver medal in the junior category.

The team did not receive any monetary reward including per diems from the nation on their return, but according to Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah his outfit is not perturbed by that because he believes there are other benefits besides monetary reward.

He further extended humongous felicitations to the companies that supported the Ghana Weightlifting Federation to embark on this successful journey such as Rush Energy.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]