Nii Lante Vanderpuye Welcomes Gallant Weightlifting Duo, Lectures Them On The Three Pillars Of The Sport

Minister for Youth and Sports Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye gave medal winning athletes; Christian Amoah and Richmond Osarfo a heroic welcome on their return from the IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Penang, Malaysia.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, October 31, 2016 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) the minister said, “You have inspired me and I will definitely send this wonderful message to His Excellency the President (John Dramani Mahama).

“It has never happened that Ghana has achieved such a momentous feet in weightlifting considering the fact that this sport is a young sport.”

The honorable minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye counseled the athletes not to relent on this enviable feat, but strive hard to achieve more whilst allowing the three pillars – Discipline, Focus as well as Respect for the sport be their ultimate guide.

“Weightlifting requires discipline, focus, and respect for the sport and I require that you take these tenets along with you.

“You will not let this performance and achievement make you complacent and make you think that you have rifled the whole world and as such you have arrived,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye cautioned.

As a former President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, however, the minister could not hide his bias, but hinted that he has always believed that weightlifting has the potential to becoming the foremost sport in Ghana.

Apart from Christian Amoah, and Richmond Osarfo, UK based Ghanaian weightlifter, Forrester Osei also won Ghana gold in the men’s 138kg competition.

Below are the names of athletes and the medals they won in their individual competitions;

Name Weight Category Medal

Forrester Osei 138 Kilogram Gold

Christian Amoah 85 Kilogram Gold

Richmond Osarfo 94 Kilogram Silver

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]