Patrick Asmah: Ghanaian youngster sent off in Italian Serie B

Former Black Satellites defender, Patrick Asmah was sent off for a second bookable offence, as Avellino lost 0-3 SPAL 2013 on Monday in the Italian Serie B.

Asmah who came on in the 54th minute was handed a yellow card in the 80th minute, before he entered into the referee's books again in the 85th minute, so was shown the exit door.

In the game Mirko Antenucci scored a hat-trick to power Spal 2013 to a 3-0 victory.

Patrick Asmah was part of the Black Satellites team that played in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2015.

