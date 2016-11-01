Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
1 November 2016

SuperSport interested in Ghana Premier League; open talks over new TV deal

SuperSport have confirmed they are in talks with the Ghana Football Association for a new deal as broadcast holders of the Premier League.

Their initial three-year deal elapsed at the end of last season and there has been intense speculations that the pay TV channel is disinterested in signing a new contract.

China-based Star Times are reported to be gunning for the deal to produce and broadcast matches for the country's top-flight.

But no permanent deal has been reached with the Ghana federation for the new season which is expected to start on  18 December.

''Basically the contract ended from last season and we have been in discussions so basically  that is where we are,'' Multichoice Ghana General Manager Cecil Sunkwa-Mills told Accra-based Joy FM

''There have been no confirmation from anybody so I have seen that around but we are still in discussion with the FA on the way forward.''

