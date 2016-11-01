Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana wideman Albert Adomah suffers 'horrible dead leg' injury in Aston Villa draw at Birmingham City

Ghana winger Albert Adomah suffered 'a horrible dead leg' injury during Aston Villa's 1-1 stalemate at Birmingham City over the weekend.

The former Boro wideman was replaced after just 26th minute following the setback.

Manager Steve Bruce described as 'a horrible dead leg' the serious injury suffered by the Ghana international.

It's a damaging blow for both club and country as Adomah had been hugely tipped to stage a return into the Black Stars ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on November 13 in Alexandria.

