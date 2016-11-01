Richmond Boakye is NOT dead- agent Oliver Arthur swats 'irresponsible' reports

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's agent Oliver Arthur has moved to squash preposterous reports that the Latina striker is dead.

Boakye has been hospitalized since Saturday after colliding with an opponent during a Serie B match.

He suffered concussion on the pitch but he has been out of danger.

''It's riduculous but some people must be responsible and at least publish what is the truth. Richmond is recovering and will be fine,'' Arthur told GHANASoccernet.com

