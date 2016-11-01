Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 08:25 CET

Richmond Boakye is NOT dead- agent Oliver Arthur swats 'irresponsible' reports

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's agent Oliver Arthur has moved to squash preposterous reports that the Latina striker is dead.

Boakye has been hospitalized since Saturday after colliding with an opponent during a Serie B match.

He suffered concussion on the pitch but he has been out of danger.

''It's riduculous but some people must be responsible and at least publish what is the truth. Richmond is recovering and will be fine,'' Arthur told GHANASoccernet.com

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Scientific reasoning and actions are stupidity to Africans...hence we shall be a third world forever.
By: Nana Kwame
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img