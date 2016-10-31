Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Isaac Sackey grabs consolation goal for Alanyaspor in Turkish top-flight

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Sackey registered his first goal of the season in Turkey by scoring the consolation for Alanyaspor in their 2-1 loss against KasÄ±mpaÅŸa in the Super Lig on Monday evening.

The 22-year-old found the back of the net with a powerful effort in the 41st minute at the Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan Stadyumu.

Sackey fired from range to reduce the deficit after the home side had taken a 2-0 lead.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder joined Alanyaspor after leaving Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec before the start of the season.

His Ghanaian compatriot Nuru Sulley was not part of the Alanyaspor squad for the game.

