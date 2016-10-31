Ghana youth defender Patrick Asmah sent off in Avellino loss in Italian second-tier

Ghana youth international Patrick Asmah was sent off while in action for Avellino in the Italian Serie B on Monday evening.

The former Ghana U20 defender was introduced in the 54th minute as replacement for Avellino but was marched off in the 85th minute after picking a double booking.

The Atalanta loanee will miss Avellino's next game in the Serie B.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com