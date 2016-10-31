Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
WASS Anniversary Games on Nov. 5

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - The 2016 West Africa Senior High School(WASS) Fun Games, has been fixed for Saturday, November 5, at the School's Sports Field at Adenta in Accra.

Mr Edison Osei-Gyamera, Headmaster of the School who disclosed this in Accra on Monday, said the one-day games formed part of activities marking the 70th Anniversary Celebration of the school.

He said participants will engage in Football, Volleyball, Sack Race, Table Tennis, Draught, Ludo, Basketball and Tug-of- Peace.

Mr Osei-Gyamera said the school which was established in 1946 had turned out many graduates who are occupying many key positions.

He said the student intake had increased tremendously over the years due to the successes the school had been chalking over the years.

The headmaster said the school is currently having challenges facing the school as lack of accommodation for teachers as well as periodic water shortage.

Mr Osei-Gyamera commended the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) for constructing Boys Dormitory for the school and called on corporate bodies and institutions to come to the aid of the school.

The celebration is on the theme 'Discipline, A Pre-requisite for Academic Excellence: A Challenge to Present and Future Generations''.

Other activities planned for the celebrations included Bonfire/Debate ICT Challenge, Career Day/Charity, Congress, Health Screening Speech Day and Thanksgiving Service.

