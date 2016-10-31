Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Jordan Ayew suspended for Aston Villa's clash against Blackburn on Saturday


Jordan Ayew will miss Aston Villa's English Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday due to yellow card accumulation.

Ayew, 25, picked up his fifth booking of the season during his side's 1-1 stalemate at Birmingham City in a toxic derby environment.

The Ghana international picked up yellow cards against Bristol City, Rotherham, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham and Luton Town in the EFL Cup in August.

The Ghana international lasted  81 minutes on the pitch with a below performance at St Andrews.

