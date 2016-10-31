Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 31 October 2016 18:10 CET

Michael Phelps: Swimmer shares pictures from wedding ceremony with Nicole Johnson

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson finally walk down the aisle on Saturday, 29 October, 2016.

Months after secretly becoming officially married, the swimmer and his wife, Nicole, hold a wedding ceremony as their baby, Boomer, and other guests watch on.

play The swimming legend shared the wedding pictures via his Instagram account (Instagram)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

I never give up faith until I see my fate.
By: David Oscar Yawson
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img