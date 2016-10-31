Sports News | 31 October 2016 18:10 CET
Michael Phelps: Swimmer shares pictures from wedding ceremony with Nicole Johnson
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson finally walk down the aisle on Saturday, 29 October, 2016.
Months after secretly becoming officially married, the swimmer and his wife, Nicole, hold a wedding ceremony as their baby, Boomer, and other guests watch on.
play The swimming legend shared the wedding pictures via his Instagram account (Instagram)
