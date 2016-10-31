Boxing: Baby Jet Promotions picks world title for Game Boy's bout from Fedex

The world title belt for the boxing bout between Emmanuel Tagoe a.ka Game Boy and David 'El Vasco' Saucedo was picked today (Monday) from Fedex by the Baby Jet Promotions.

The duo will battle for the vacant IBO lightweight belt on November 25th in Ghana at a yet to be named venue.

The belt tour will start on Thursday. The title is expected to be sent to the door step of The Ghana Boxing Association (GBA), the Sports Ministry, the Ga State, the Chief Imam, some renowned pastors, politicians and other prominent personalities.

The launch of the fight was done on last week Thursday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The Ghanaian boxer will be battling with the Argentine for the vacant IBO lightweight belt on November 25th in Ghana at a yet to be named venue.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh