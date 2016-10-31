Sassuolo youngster Alfred Duncan returns from injury to boost Ghana ahead of Egypt qualifier



Ghana coach Avram Grant has been handed a massive boost ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt after youngster Alfred Duncan returned from injury.

Duncan climbed off the bench for Sassuolo in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio in the Seria A over the weekend.

It was Duncan's first appearance since returning from an injury which he picked up on September 21 against Chievo.

He was unused in matches against Bologna and Roma last week.

The former Livorno loanee is expected to boost Avram Grant's squad ahead of the explosive World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs on November 13 in Alexandria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com