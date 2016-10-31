Ghana sweating over the availability of Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah ahead of Egypt showdown

Ghana have been left sweating over the fitness of midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month as he failed to make the cut during Juventus' 2-1 win over Napoli in the Seria A over the weekend.

The 27-year-old was conspicuously missing from Massimiliano Allegri depsite making an injury return in the comfortable midweek win over Sampdoria.

Asamoah's inability to make his sixth appearance for the Old Lady will be worrisome for Ghana coach Avram Grant, who is keen to have the influential back into his team ahead of the crucial tie against the Pharaohs on November 13.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager, has consistently underlined the importance of the former Liberty Professionals man in his squad ahead of the big clash in Alexandria.

It's unclear if Asamoah will be ready to travel with the team to the North African country with the West Africans reeling under huge pressure to turn the scale in their favour.

The Black Stars were held to a pulsating 0-0 draw by Uganda in their opening game while Egypt recorded a vital 2-1 win at Congo.

