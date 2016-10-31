Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah says he's at peace with Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah says he has made peace with coach Muhsin Ertugral after they butted heads last month.

The pair were involved in a heated argument at Cape Town International Airport following Bucs' 2-1 win at Ajax Cape Town on September 13.

But the Ghanaian has regained his starting role and won the Man of the Match during the Soweto derby 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

And says he has buried the hatchet with the coach.

"That's issue is behind us now. I had to understand the coach. He is a professional and I am also professional so we have to work t together," Gyimah told journalists.

"I have a contract here and he will be here for a long time so it's best we put everything behind now and work together. We are in good terms with the coach now."

