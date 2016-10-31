Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 31 October 2016 17:25 CET

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah says he's at peace with Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah says he has made peace with coach Muhsin Ertugral after they butted heads last month.

The pair were involved in a heated argument at Cape Town International Airport following Bucs' 2-1 win at Ajax Cape Town on September 13.

But the Ghanaian has regained his starting role and won the Man of the Match during the Soweto derby 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

And says he has buried the hatchet with the coach.
"That's issue is behind us now. I had to understand the coach. He is a professional and I am also professional so we have to work t together," Gyimah told journalists.

"I have a contract here and he will be here for a long time so it's best we put everything behind now and work together. We are in good terms with the coach now."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

You aren't a fool only that you are not well informed.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img