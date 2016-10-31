Kotoko fans curses caused our relegation- New Edubiase president Yakubu Abdul Salam

New Edubiase United president Yakubu Abdul Salam believes curses invoked on his side by Kotoko fans caused in their eviction from the top-flight.

He believes his side were targeted by the Porcupine Warriors after beating them 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium last season.

''I blame Kotoko supporters for our (New Edubiase) relegation. The curses they invoked on us after we beat them home and away was too much,'' Yakubu told Angel FM.

''What is wrong if New Edubiase beat Kotoko? Should I sit and be allowing Kotoko and Hearts to beat me, I will never allow that to happen.

''Some Journalist in Kumasi always sit on radio and insult me because I beat Kotoko, they never accept defeat, now I have to play against Nzema Kotoko, which is what they want, I supported Hearts when I was a kid, but since I formed New Edubiase , I have always support New Edubiase.''

New Edubiase United were relegated alongside Sekondi Hasaacas and Techiman CIty.

