President Mahama awards Adenuga Ghana's highest honour

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - The Government of Ghana has conferred on Dr. Mike Adenuga, one of the highest civil awards in the country.

President John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, conferred the honours on one of the the continent's most illustrious investors at a state function in Accra.

President Mahama said Dr Adenuga was awarded the Companion Of The Star Of Ghana (CSG) in recognition of his unique and outstanding contribution to business enterprise both in Ghana and the continent.

The President said through Adenuga's creative business exertions, 'you have touched many lives in Ghana. You have provided employment for our teeming youth, artists, footballers and many more. I am particularly proud of you. This award is our way of saying a simple thank you.

President Mahama commended Dr Adenuga's association with telecommunications in Ghana since Glo Mobile's launch and praised the massive capital investment injected into the project.

He noted that Dr Adenuga's investment forays and his strong and affirmative support for sports have earned him honours from far and near. This, the President noted, recommended Dr Adenuga for Ghana's highest civilian honour.

The citation on Dr Adenuga commended his 'transformational achievements in the telecommunications industry', chief of which was the laying of the Glo 1 optic fibre cable linking several African countries including Ghana with Europe and America.

In his acceptance remarks, Dr Adenuga noted that President Mahama's 'recognition and support of my modest contributions to the development of Ghana's economy have come as a great source of pride and encouragement to me. This is more so as it is coming from Your Excellency, whose sterling qualities of leadership I admire greatly'.

Dr Adenuga remains one of the finest pillars of investment in Africa with multi billion dollars interests in telecommunications, oil, banking and real estate among others. His telecommunications investment footprint spans across Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, Senegal, Gambia and Cote d'Ivoire.

He set up Globacom in Nigeria in 2003, coming two years behind other multinational operators. But with an Africa-focused entry strategy which sought to ensure that people got billed for only the exact time consumed, the brand turned into a household name and quickly rose to become the second biggest network in Nigeria.

His vision to run Africa's biggest and best network saw the expansion into Benin Republic and Ghana and the conception of the world's first and only private optic fibre cable which runs from Europe to Lagos with dedicated link to the United States and spurs across West African countries.

Dr Mike Adenuga is no stranger to state awards. In 2012, he was decorated with Nigeria's equivalent highest civil award, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON). During the celebration of Nigeria's centenary, Dr Adenuga was also one of the 100 distinguished and eminent Nigerians honoured with the Centenary Awards.

