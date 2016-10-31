I'll change the face of boxing- Emmanuel Tagoe

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe popularly known as 'Game boy' has said he will change the face of boxing in the country as he targets the World title in a bout against Argentine Fernando David Saucedo for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) lightweight title on November 25, in Accra.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) International Lightweight Title holder Gameboy (26-1, 13 KO's) who is due to take on 'El Vasco' Saucedo (60-6-3, 10 KO's) has pointed out that, 'this is the best time to prove my worth and tell Ghanaians that, I can win a World title''.

Tagoe currently holds the WBA international Lightweight belt - a title he won in 2015 when he stopped Filipino Joebert De los Reyes in round four whilst his competitor in 2014 failed in his quest to win a world title (super featherweight belt). The Argentine lost via a unanimous decision to Cuban Rances Barthelemy.

At the launch of the bout dubbed 'fight of the destiny' held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra Yesterday Tagoe, said he has been training and working hard for the golden opportunity offered and is confident he will beat his opponent to begin his World title ambition.

"As you know, many Ghanaians have attempted to win a world title, but have been unable to, but I am a king, and I will end that wait. On that day, I will change the face of boxing. I sent a lot of my guys to go for a world title, but they were unable to deliver, but Ghanaians should be ready and glad to watch me fulfil this national goal because I have what it takes to get there".

Game boy, rated number 10 by the WBA in their lightweight rankings noted "I am not trying to downplay the exploits of guys such as Richard Commey and others who were unsuccessful in their title bids. I congratulate Commey though he lost.

'All I am saying is that I am confident that the title will not leave here. This fight will be a stepping stone for me to dominate that division by winning the WBO, WBA and IBF world titles."

The Chief Executive Officer of Baby Jet Promotions, Samuel Anim Addo said, 'Game Boy will deliver Ghana's next World title. This is the destiny for him and he will raise high the flag of Ghana. This will be a good fight and Ghana will be proud of us'

He hinted that the bout initially scheduled to be staged at the new boxing gym and arena which is under construction in Bukom is likely to be changed.

Mr. Anim Addo called on corporate entities, the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support and also commended the Ghana Boxing Authority for their unflinching support.

Saucedo is scheduled to arrive in Ghana on November 15.

GNA