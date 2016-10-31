Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 31 October 2016 15:06 CET

Training exile ends for Bastian Schweinsteiger at Manchester United

By Wires

German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has returned to first-team training with Manchester United, following months of exile under Jose Mourinho.

The 32-year-old was reportedly told he had no future at Old Trafford following Mourinho’s arrival and was forced to train on his own or with the under-23 squad.

However, he was spotted with his team-mates at Carrington on Monday.

The current malaise at United has prompted sweeping calls from fans urging his reinstatement.

The 2014 World Cup winner arrived from Bayern Munich last summer and featured relatively regularly under former United boss Louis van Gaal.

United are eighth in the Premier League following Saturday’s goalless draw with Burnley – eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

A view from the Aon Training Complex... #MUFC https://t.co/pOcpb303yc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2016

Sports News

The black clouds make the black sea. (Les nuages noirs - Font la mer noire)
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img