Training exile ends for Bastian Schweinsteiger at Manchester United

German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has returned to first-team training with Manchester United, following months of exile under Jose Mourinho.

The 32-year-old was reportedly told he had no future at Old Trafford following Mourinho’s arrival and was forced to train on his own or with the under-23 squad.

However, he was spotted with his team-mates at Carrington on Monday.

The current malaise at United has prompted sweeping calls from fans urging his reinstatement.

The 2014 World Cup winner arrived from Bayern Munich last summer and featured relatively regularly under former United boss Louis van Gaal.

United are eighth in the Premier League following Saturday’s goalless draw with Burnley – eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City.