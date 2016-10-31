Richmond Boakye Yiadom out for a month

Latina striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will need a month to return to the pitch after suffering concussion on Saturday.

The striker was rushed to the hospital by an on-alert ambulance during a Serie B match after just 23 minutes.

Boakye's situation has improved and under observation by the club's medical team but he might miss up to a month of action according to his agent.

'We are very happy he is fine now, I spoke to him and he was able to get off the bed but frankly speaking he cannot walk now,'' he told Joy Sports.

''The doctor told us it will take between three weeks and a month for him to recover fully.''

Boakye-Yiadom has played for the Black Satellites and Black Stars.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports