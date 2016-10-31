Ibrahim Mahama: President Mahama's brother promises Bolga All Stars GH¢ 10,000

His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama's younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama on Sunday promised the paying body of Bolga All Stars GH¢ 10,000 for their historic qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

The Upper-East based club became the first club from the Upper East region to secure qualification to Ghana's flagship inter-club football competition after winning zone of the 2015/16 Division One League.

And Ibrahim Mahama, enthused about the club's success, promised the playing body the money as a 'thank you' package for lifting the flag of Upper East higher.

He was expected to meet the management of the Club, but due to a peace match for political parties in Bolga, he was unable to meet the management, but rescheduled it to within the week.

Bolga All Stars' qualification to the Premier League is challenged at the Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA after voices emerged alleging that their match week 28 fixture against BA United was fixed.

The Ethics Committee met the clubs last week Thursday for initial hearing, where it was reported that evidences and defence were made before the body mandated to adjudicate the matter.

Written statement of defence is expected to made to the Ethics Committee before for studying before they meet again on November 10.

Should the Ethics Committee clear Bolga All Stars off any wrongdoing, they will participate in the Premier League scheduled for December 18.

They are considering adopting either the Wa Stadium or the Tamale Sports stadium for their home matches for the first round of the season as renovation work on the Bolga stadium is far from ready to host league matches.

