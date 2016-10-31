Free-agent Winful Cobbinah could re-sign for Hearts of Oak

Winful Cobbinah is set to re-sign for his former club Hearts of Oak after returning from a failed stint at Saudi Arabia.

The talented left the Phobians in 2014 to sign for the Saudi side but had to terminate his contract with Al Najran over unpaid salaries.

According to a Sportscrusasder report, talks between the player and Hearts are set to begin next week.

Hearts are yet to start pre season training with players owed salaries.

