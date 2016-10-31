Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 31 October 2016 12:55 CET

Medeama undecided about G6 mini-tournament participation


Medeama are undecided about its participation in the 2016 G6 mini-tournament.

The Yellow and Mauves finished fourth last season after a fabolous campaign.

But the Tarkwa-based side, who are under financial stress, have not taken a decision regarding their participation in the tournament.

"As we speak the club has not taken any decision regarding its participation in the competition," club spokesman Patrick Akoto told Takoradi-based Radio Maxx

"That decision squarely lies with the board. The board will meet and concretize that decision.

"Our boys are still on holidays and will report for pre-season soon. We are not in a rush at all."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Sometimes thinking about the future can be very painful
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img