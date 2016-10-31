Medeama undecided about G6 mini-tournament participation



Medeama are undecided about its participation in the 2016 G6 mini-tournament.

The Yellow and Mauves finished fourth last season after a fabolous campaign.

But the Tarkwa-based side, who are under financial stress, have not taken a decision regarding their participation in the tournament.

"As we speak the club has not taken any decision regarding its participation in the competition," club spokesman Patrick Akoto told Takoradi-based Radio Maxx

"That decision squarely lies with the board. The board will meet and concretize that decision.

"Our boys are still on holidays and will report for pre-season soon. We are not in a rush at all."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com