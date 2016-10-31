Michael Akuffo and Seidu Bancey deemed surplus to requirement

Asante Kotoko have asked midfielder Michael Akuffo and striker Seidu Bancey to look for new clubs after they were deemed surplus to requirements.

Bancey joined the club in the second round of last season's league but failed to impress Michael Osei while Michael Akuffo joined at the end of the season.

Bancey came in to revive his career after failed stints with Turkish side, Galatasaray S.K while Micheal Akuffo has been without a club since 2015 after his exit from Al- Ansar SC of Lebanon.

The Porcupine Warriors have started pre season ahead of their participation in the New Ghana Premier League season and the G6 tournament.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu