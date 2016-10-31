Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 31 October 2016 12:36 CET

Michael Akuffo and Seidu Bancey deemed surplus to requirement

By MyJoyOnline

Asante Kotoko have asked midfielder Michael Akuffo and striker Seidu Bancey to look for new clubs after they were deemed surplus to requirements.

Bancey joined the club in the second round of last season's league but failed to impress Michael Osei while Michael Akuffo joined at the end of the season.

Bancey came in to revive his career after failed stints with Turkish side, Galatasaray S.K while Micheal Akuffo has been without a club since 2015 after his exit from Al- Ansar SC of Lebanon.

The Porcupine Warriors have started pre season ahead of their participation in the New Ghana Premier League season and the G6 tournament.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Sports News

Let Ghana be free as bird in the sky
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img