Fire For Fire: Kwesi Nyantakyi's $2m defamation suit against Songo postponed

An Accra Court has postponed the defamation suit brought against two journalists,Patrick Osei Agyeman,popularly known as Songo and Kofi Asare Brako by the President of the Ghana Football Association,Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Mr.Nyantakyi had filed a $2m defamation suit against the presenters and Multimedia Ghana Limited,a leading media company over comments that had been made against him on radio stations belonging to the company. Pulse.com.gh  understands that the case was postponed to Wednesday November 2 due to the inability of the judge to be present. All the parties were present in court.

