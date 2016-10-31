Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 31 October 2016 12:10 CET

Crisis-hit Hearts of Oak to appoint a new coach this week


Hearts are seeking to appoint a new coach this week following the shocking exit of Yaw Preko.

The Phobians are without a substantive coach after the club legend parted ways with the club last week.

The former Africa champions are desperate to find a replacement to start preparing for the G6 tournament which takes place on November 13.

"Management will meet this week to name the new coach of Hearts to start preparing the team for the new season especially, the G6 mini- tournament''. club spokesman Opare Addo said

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The day a true lover you keep hurting can look into your eyes without hurting, you will hurt
By: sam-f ( Da Bar Owna)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img