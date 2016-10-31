Crisis-hit Hearts of Oak to appoint a new coach this week



Hearts are seeking to appoint a new coach this week following the shocking exit of Yaw Preko.

The Phobians are without a substantive coach after the club legend parted ways with the club last week.

The former Africa champions are desperate to find a replacement to start preparing for the G6 tournament which takes place on November 13.

"Management will meet this week to name the new coach of Hearts to start preparing the team for the new season especially, the G6 mini- tournament''. club spokesman Opare Addo said

