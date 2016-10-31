Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana FA "extremely concerned" about recent Black Stars performances


Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie is "extremely concerned" about the recent downward spiral of the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions have flattered to deceive in recent times sparking a wave of uncertainty in the race to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The West African giants find themselves in a tight corner to qualify for the global showpiece in Russia after picking only a point from their group E opener against Uganda.

The team has not recorded a win in their last four games and the federation vice-president George Afriyie is concerned about the side's poor form.

'It is a big worry, we must admit that the team have been poor recently, and it is a big worry to every Ghanaian,' he told Kasapa FM.

'I agree we need to sit him (Grant) down and let him know that everyone is worried about the performance of the team recently.

'I have a huge influence when it comes to that, whatever I say could be considered.'

The Black Stars will take on Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 13.

