It was a great feeling to be back on the pitch again- Andre Ayew

Ghana international Andre Ayew has revealed his delight after playing only in second league game for Slaven Bilic's side in the defeat against Everton.

The Black Stars deputy skipper was expected to be out for four months but made a quicker than expected return to the pitch last week.

'It is a great feeling to be back," Ayew told his club's official website.

"I was supposed to be out for a very long time but the medical staff worked hard here and also in France.

'I want to thank all the people who helped me get out to play because we worked really, really hard. Now I hope it is just the beginning.

"There were different ideas from different specialists and we took the decision not to have the operation. Now things are going well. Hopefully, I can keep on training and get back to my fitness.'

"I am not a player who had a lot of injuries in the past. It is part of the game. It was tough to accept that in the first game. I had to relax, do the treatment I had to do to get my leg right again."

'It wasn't easy but I knew the sacrifice that was ahead of me if I wasn't going to have the operation. Hopefully, it was a good decision we took.'

'I hope and pray that the next games will be the same so my confidence level will get higher. Every day I am getting stronger from training and I feel better.'

The Ghana international will be hoping for smooth game next weekend before going for international duty in two weeks time.

'I get more confidence from the guys around me. They played when I was injured. They were calling me, etc.

'It was a difficult moment but at the end of the darkness you always see the light. Hopefully it will now continue. It was so frustrating what happened in that first game. But that's football. You learn from that.

'You need to stay focused in the good moments and the bad moments and try to give your best on the field.'

