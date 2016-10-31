Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Daniel Amartey to make an emotional return to Copenhagen with English Champions Leicester City

Ghana international Daniel Amartey will face his former side FC Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium for the first time since moving to England in January.

The Ghana international has never hidden his love and admiration for the fans of FC Copenhagen and will be hoping to thrill them in the middle of the Park.

He played in the last three minutes when FC Copenhagen came to the King Power stadium and will be hoping for more game time.

Battling to fill the void left by N'Golo Kante, Amartey has had to share the holding midfield duties with Andy King in recent times and it would be interesting to see if he is given a look in at the club he became so popular.

