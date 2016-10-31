Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 31 October 2016 10:40 CET

Germany: Five things we learned from the Bundesliga

Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski's perfect harmony sealed Bayern Munich's win over Augsburg, Leverkusen broke their winless streak and Ingolstadt had the baby blues.

Here are five things we learned from the ninth round of matches in the Bundesliga:

'Coach, my wife's giving birth!'
Mainz coach Martin Schmidt sent Karim Onisiwo to hospital just before kick-off in their 2-0 win over Ingolstadt after the striker's wife went into labour.

Onisiwo's son Leroy was born during the 90 minutes.

play

Mainz' Austiran forward Karim Onisiwo, pictured on July 25, 2016, is a new father to son Leroy (DPA/AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Football News

“Only a fool would believe in a political party campaign promises”
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img