England: Five things we learned from the English Premier League

Doubles from Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan for Manchester City and by Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud of Arsenal inspired their sides to handsome wins and ensure they are neck and neck, along with Liverpool, at the top of the table.

Here are five things we learned from the English Premier League this weekend: Klopp needs to sort defence

play

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly pleased by Liverpool's progress since his arrival last season, but the German must be concerned by the defensive sloppiness (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh