Zlatan Ibrahimovic's lookalike was spotted in London as if it was the former Sweden international who was deserting Manchester like his goals have deserted him.

You would have to look twice at a picture posted to Twitter of an Ibrahimovic lookalike travelling on the Northern Line.

The lookalike looks a little down in the dumps as does the real Ibrahimovic on Sunday after a number of misses against Burnley on Saturday saw his goal drought go to six games, the worst in his career.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh