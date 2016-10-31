Sebastian Pol: Argentine arrested after attacking fan with Cantona style-kick

This is the moment an Argentine player, Sebastian Pol lands himself in hot water with an Eric Cantona-style kick on a rival team supporter.

Pol, who comes from the Argentine city of Mendoza, lashed out after his side's heavy defeat.

He climbed onto railings by the team dugout before launching his Cantona-style attack.

The fan he attacked raised his arms in disbelief as pals rushed to his aid while Pol's teammates led him away.

Cristobal Aztorquiza, the fan who was attacked, said afterwards: 'He kicked me in the face. He climbed onto the railings and attacked me. I'm going to file a formal complaint.'

The former Man U star shocked the football world in January 1995 with a kung-fu lunge against Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons which earned him an eight-month ban

Last night Sebastian Pol was facing the prospect of a lengthy suspension - and prosecution - after an incredible assault on a supporter said to have been insulting him during a game in Chile where he is currently playing.

TV cameras captured the moment the 28-year-old striker confronted the fan and kicked him full in the face with his right foot after his team's 4-1 defeat.

He was later filmed being led away by police who arrested him in the dressing room and took him into custody. He bowed his head as he was escorted out of the stadium.

Pol could now face up to two years in jail if convicted under a law designed to eradicate stadium violence in Chile.

It was not immediately clear last night/on Sunday night how the assault victim had been goading the footballer, who has played in several countries around the world including Costa Rica, Romania and Bolivia.

He has also played for four sides in Chile including Universidad Catolica.

