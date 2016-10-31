Vision FC CEO tips either Heart of Lions or Okwahu United for Premier League promotion

Vision FC Chief Executive Michael Osekre believes qualification from Zone III will be a two-horse race between Okwahu United and Heart of Lions.

The Armahia-based side will be playing for the second year in the Division One League but consider themselves outsiders.

''If I'm to revisit the performances of teams last season in our zone, I think Okwahu United and Heart of Lions have better chances of qualifying to the premier league next season,'' Osekre on GTV sports.

''I believe with their rich vein of experience in Ghana football could work in their favour as well.''

