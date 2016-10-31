Injured Gideon Baah taking giant strides towards returning to the pitch

Ghana international Gideon Baah is racing to be fit before the U.S play offs comes to end after scans revealed the former Asante Kotoko man is healing very fast.

Baah suffered the setback during New York Red Bulls 0-0 stalemate with Portland Timbers in July and was initially scheduled to be out for six months.

That was the second time the Ghanaian was making a return to the treatment table following an initial hamstring injury.

Initial reports were that he would not kick a ball again until the turn of the year but he is taking big steps towards returning to the pitch after getting back to light training.

"Its coming back small small but i don't want to rush and i will not rush it in anyway," Baah told Citi-Sports

"I am in the hands of some of the best medics in the world and they have been unbelievable towards me so anything is possible."

If he continues at this rate the Ghanaian will get a chance to play again before the season is officially over.

The 24-year-old recently welcomed the birth of his second and hopes that will be a good omen.

