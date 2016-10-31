TP Mazembe grab CAF Confederation Cup final advantage against MO Bejaia

Mouloudia Olympique Bejaia were held to a 1-1 home draw by TP Mazembe in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final.

The result is good for DR Congo giants Mazambe as they head home to Lubumbashi for the second leg next week having scored an important away goal.

Jonathan Bolingi struck in the 43rd minute at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida to silence the Algerian club’s fans.

But Faouzi Yaya equalised for Mouloudia in the 66th minute to restore some hope that there could still be a turnaround in the second leg.

Five-time African champions Mazembe are setting their sights on a seventh continental club trophy, and a 10th title in total if the CAF Super Cup is also counted.

Ghanaian quartet of Solomon Asante, Richard Kisi Boateng, Daniel Nii Adjei amd Yaw Frimpong were not part of the TP Mazembe team.